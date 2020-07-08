Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2020, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

40,748 shares

- 115,470.74 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 1st of December to the 30th of June 2020, the volumes traded represented:

6,233 shares for 92,971.85 euros purchased (186 executions)

- 12,150 shares for 196,193.42 euros sold (190 executions)

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:

46,665 shares

- 12,949.17 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 1st of July to the 31th of December 2019, the volumes traded represented:

3,958 shares for 45,555.95 euros purchased (156 executions)

- 2,529 shares for 29,848.53 euros sold (124 executions)

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares

- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

