National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: FFCON20 DIGITAL Attendees to Receive Exclusive Digital Icon and Early Access to Liquid Avatar

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), Toronto Finance International (TFI), and partners are pleased to announce that together with their sponsor, KABN Systems North America Inc. ("KABN"), attendees of FFCON20 DIGITAL, taking place from July 9 through August 27 inclusive, will receive an exclusive Liquid Avatar FFCON 20 iconic digital pin to celebrate their attendance at the event.

The FFCON20 digital pin is the first event pin offered by Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) in support of its new app to power users to verify, manage and monetize their digital identity.

Liquid Avatar, a KABN product offering, provides users with the ability to verify, manage and control their digital identity through an easy to use app or web page. Using high quality icons, users can create their digital identity and verify themselves using KABN's bank grade validation process and biometrics, supported by Blockchain technologies.

"We're honored to be able to present our first Liquid Avatar event pin at FFCON 20 DIGITAL," said Mr. Ben Kessler, CEO - KABN. "Liquid Avatar gives users control over the use of their digital identity and data providing them with the ability to share what they want, when they want and with whom they want, easily and efficiently, while protecting the use of their digital assets."

Liquid Avatar creates a re-usable, always on, verified digital identity that can be used, together with the app's "wallet" and "keyrings" for current and future digital credentials and to manage private and public data. Liquid Avatar is built to support a wide range of digital credentials, wallets and authentication processes, creating a potentially agnostic authenticated storage environment for the user.

"We're very excited to work with the KABN team to provide attendees with the inaugural Liquid Avatar event pin with potential future value offerings from NCFA and its partners, and to commemorate FFCON20 DIGITAL, and what a transformative year 2020 has been for the digital economy and those on the RISE," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO - NCFA Canada. "Users will be able to claim their digital pin and gain early access to the Liquid Avatar app."

KABN will be presenting Digital Identity and Convergence Marketplaces, as part of the FFCON20 DIGITAL programme on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern. Attendees of that event will get additional Liquid Avatar rewards.

Now in its 6th year, FFCON20 will be an online experience bringing together prominent industry experts, entrepreneurs, professionals, regulatory bodies and ecosystem stakeholders in fintech, digital identity, blockchain, crypto, AI, capital markets innovation and alternative finance to discuss innovation and Canada's ability to compete and scale globally, the latest industry developments and emerging trends, regulation and thought leadership.

The theme of this year's conference is 'RISE' reflecting the joint efforts of the two associations, NCFA and TFI, to build and increase the success and sustainability of Canada's fintech and financial sector.

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insuretech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca

About KABN Systems North America Inc.

KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives.

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

KABN Systems North America Inc. is the operating division of KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., a publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visitwww.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

About FFCON

FFCON20 (2020 Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its sixth year, FFCON20, held in association with Toronto Finance International, will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, open banking, digital identity, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, capital markets innovation, sustainable and alternative finance. Further information about the conference can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

