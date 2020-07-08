CoreDial Introduces Workforce Management Module for CoreNexa Contact Center

Fully Integrated Solution Offers Scheduling, Adherence, Forecasting, and Real-time Insights to Businesses Looking to Optimize Contact Center Performance

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, announced the launch of CoreNexa WFM, a fully integrated Workforce Management (WFM) module for its CoreNexa Contact Center solution. This cloud-based offering allows businesses to plan, monitor, and adjust employee schedules, track adherence to plan, and forecast incoming demand, all through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

With its built-in scheduling tools, CoreNexa WFM minimizes a manager's administrative workload and time-consuming but essential tasks such as approving PTO requests and assigning shifts to team members. Its real-time adherence capabilities track agent activity by the minute and shift, across one or multiple locations, so managers can provide targeted, purpose-driven coaching and support to their team, whether they're working on-site or remotely. And because CoreNexa WFM leverages the historical data stored within the CoreNexa Contact Center platform, it can also deliver powerful forecasting capabilities that enable businesses to properly staff for peak and off-peak periods, such as weekends, pre- and post-sale periods, and holiday traffic. All of these features are accessible in the CoreNexa Contact Center platform with a simple license activation, eliminating the need for external spreadsheets, manual data entry, and expensive "bolted-on" solutions just to accommodate team scheduling and adherence needs.

"As businesses continue to grapple with the disruption from COVID-19, many are finding they lack the tools, resources, and insights to properly manage their remote contact center employees," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's chief executive officer. "CoreNexa WFM is designed to give managers full visibility across agents, activity, and historical data, enabling them to focus on what matters: creating efficiencies, improving agent performance, reducing costs for the business, and delivering a better experience for the customer. There's a long list of reasons why WFM is compelling for businesses and managers, and this new module provides our partners with a timely solution that helps their customers address a very real need."

According to Nancy Jamison, industry director at noted market research firm Frost & Sullivan, cloud-based Workforce Management solutions are ideally suited to meet the needs of small- and mid-size businesses.

"The common perception in the mid-tier is that traditional WFM tools are too expensive and difficult to integrate into legacy contact center platforms," she explained. "CoreDial's strategy to create a cloud-based WFM solution that is compatible with its Contact Center as a Service offering is much better suited to serve the business, budgetary and technical needs of the small to mid-sized enterprise sector."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services for businesses and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 30,000 businesses and 350,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build customer loyalty.

