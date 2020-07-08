IFS Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

IFS achieves the highest overall position for its ability to execute in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, sees the most recent placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management* (FSM) as a testament to its long-term product investment strategy and singular customer focus. Since 2014, IFS has been recognized as a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant published for FSM.

IFS looks back on 2019 as yet another transformational year in the FSM space, during which the company completed the acquisition of Astea International while growing its field service management business organically by 51 percent versus 2018.

IFS has also welcomed a large number of new customers to its service management fold, including regional telecommunications leader Saudi Telecom Company, energy and communications technology solutions provider SPIE France, and US oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy Resources.

The IFS partner ecosystem was also significantly extended by PTC, whose Servigistics Service Parts Management will, in combination with IFS Field Service Management, allow companies to increase equipment uptime and service part availability as well as improve service delivery and execution efficiency.

IFS's offering combines world-class real-time scheduling optimization alongside a breadth of service management and field service capabilities that are unmatched in the market. This makes IFS uniquely capable of managing the entire service lifecycle for businesses from mobile workforce, planning, service desk, and contact center to contracts, warranties, forward and reverse logistics, and depot repair. IFS connects the complete service value chain enabling businesses to deliver digital transformation and power growth through service.

"Being once again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management is, in my opinion, an important validation of our unwavering commitment to enabling our customers to power their growth through service," said Marne Martin, President of IFS Service Management. "Over the past year, we have continued our aggressive investment in the service management business, adding more go-to-market, product, implementation and support resources and expertise to bring even more value to our customers, both globally and regionally. As we continue to tackle the challenges of 2020 together with our partner ecosystem, our focus remains firmly on empowering our customers to accelerate revenue generation and deliver on digital transformation goals with intelligent service solutions that encompass every business process within the complete service value chain. Your customers and shareholders will thank you."

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management here:

https://info.ifs.com/Gartner-MQ-FSM-2020.html

Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: www.ifs.com/corp/solutions/service-management/.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management," Jim Robinson, Naved Rashid, 06 July, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

