360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best E-commerce Platform Vendors

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An e-commerce platform is a web application that enables online companies to monitor and control their website, marketing, sales, and operations through a single window. E-commerce platforms enable customer support representatives to access all vital information through one platform-a centralized order and inventory control structure that can effectively fulfill orders from all marketing channels, including physical stores, or use online order history data to provide customers with customized deals. E-commerce platforms offer the ability to personalize product information and analyze demand to provide deals that fit customer requirements, which ensures mutual benefit for companies and consumers.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms market. 360Quadrants also list the top 20 best E-commerce Platforms.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

E-commerce Platforms Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants evaluated over 35 companies in the top E-commerce Platforms, and 20 companies were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Shopify, WooCommerce, Bigcommerce, Salesforce B2C Commerce, and Oracle Commerce have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy.

Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies, with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

Ecwid, 2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy, and Prestashop have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the E-commerce Platforms market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the E-commerce Platforms market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

