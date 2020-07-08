Grays Peak Capital Announces IPO of Portfolio Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Grays Peak Capital, a Global Investment Firm, announced the successful listing of portfolio company, Lemonade Inc. (Lemonade (LMND)) on the NYSE stock exchange as of July 2, 2020. This marks the third portfolio company to successfully list on a public exchange.

Lemonade is considered a leader in the FinTech space and a disruptor to the existing insurance industry, one of the largest industries in the world. Property, casualty and life insurance premiums amount to approximately $5 trillion globally, and account for 11% of gross domestic product in the United States.

Lemonade provides technology in the online home insurance space offering products for renters and homeowners. Using artificial intelligence and chatbots they have streamlined the process and created a closed loop and taken advantage of being digitally native.

"Grays Peak continues to invest in companies that leverage technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design and behavioral economics. Large industries continue to be disrupted by nimble vertically integrated companies who have funding and resources to build a full technology stack.



FinTech continues to be an area of focus and growth for the firm. " stated Scott Stevens, Founder of Grays Peak Capital.

About Grays Peak Capital

Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that manages assets focused on the public market, private equity, real estate and credit. The firm is focused on identifying emerging business trends and technologies across a variety of industries. The firm endeavors to invest in companies that are creating innovation and disruption within their respective industry. Our portfolio includes multinational brands that have created value by disrupting industries and embracing technology led innovation.

Contact

Email: info@grayspeakcapital.com or IR@grayspeakcapital.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Grays Peak Capital (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Grays Peak Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596756/Grays-Peak-Capital-Announces-IPO-of-Portfolio-Company