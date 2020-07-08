Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Vom "0-Start-Up" zu Millionenumsätzen! Jetzt Chance auf Mega-Turnaround!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 ISIN: NO0010000045 Ticker-Symbol: PHS 
Tradegate
08.07.20
18:38 Uhr
6,780 Euro
+0,050
+0,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7306,78019:07
PR Newswire
08.07.2020 | 18:40
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocure's Partner Asieris Received China NMPA's Approval to Start a Global Phase III Clinical Trial for APL-1702 (Cevira)

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris), a China-based biotech company with global aspirations to discover, develop and commercialize innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and related diseases, announced today it has received Clinical Trial Approval (CTA) from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the global, multi-centered Phase III clinical trial of its photodynamic drug-device combination product, APL-1702 (Cevira), which is being developed for the non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia (HSIL).

In addition to China, Asieris has concurrently initiated this global pivotal trial in the United States, Germany, Romania, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine and other European countries. Data from this trial will support the market approval applications in China, the United States, the European Union, and other countries.

Please read the full release here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-s-partner-asieris-received-china-nmpa-s-approval-to-start-a-global-phase-iii-clinical-tria,c3151109

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3151109/1276735.pdf

Release

PHOTOCURE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.