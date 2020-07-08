

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen

Adelaide, AUS, July 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Australian CRO for biotechs, Avance Clinical, accepted the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award at a global virtual awards ceremony overnight. This is the first Frost & Sullivan award for the company which has seen rapid growth in the APAC region over the past year. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts and companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry to identify best practices."Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen:Commending her team of more than 100 clinical trial specialists throughout Australia and New Zealand, "We have shown, with our repeat business rate greater than 75%, that our consistent sponsor focussed culture and nimble proactive approach wins every time. This has been recognised by the research team at Frost & Sullivan and the entire Avance Clinical team are very proud."Australia, which has successfully managed the COVID-19 crisis, is open for business for clinical trials. This award further reinforces to the biotech community that this is an early phase specialist destination where they can turn around delayed trials. Avance Clinical are experts in facilitating fast study startup with trials typically approved and initiated in under 6 weeks."Avance Clinical is an Australian owned Contract Research Organisation that has been providing high-quality clinical research services fit for global regulatory standards to the local and international drug development industry for 20 years.Avance specialises in supporting biotech companies with their early phase clinical trials, having conducted over 150 early phase (Phase 1 and 2) trials in the past 4 years, involving treatment of over 8,300 participants across 95 therapeutic indications.According to Nidhi Jalali, Analyst Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan:"Within Asia-Pacific's highly competitive CRO market, Avance Clinical stands out as a leader in early phase biotech clinical trials. Avance's reputation for high-quality clinical trial outcomes has attracted an impressive 74% repeat business rate, underscoring the company's position as a market leader.Avance Clinical offers a highly responsive and proactive service for biotechs wanting rapid and innovative clinical trial solutions, with the highest level of data compliance. The company has grown quickly over the past year doubling staff numbers, with plans to further expand. Avance Clinical offers a real size match for biotechs, meaning better mission understandings and stronger customer service compared to the larger CROs."In addition to the impressive COVID-19 management in Australia, a key factor in sponsor demand is the speed, access to high-quality sites and attractive cost of running trials in Australia including:- The Australian Government financial rebate of up to 43.5% on clinical trial spend- No IND required for clinical trials and streamlined regulatory processes- Advanced medical, research and scientific community, leading investigators & KOLs, modern medical facilitiesAustralia's reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials.Learn about running your next study with Avance Clinical: https://www.avancecro.com/.About the Frost & Sullivan AwardsThe Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards have honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts and companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.With a strong overall performance, Avance Clinical earns the 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award. We also recognize that your receipt of this award is the result of many individuals (employees, customers and investors) making daily choices to believe in the organization and contribute in a meaningful way to its future.About Avance ClinicalAustralia's Avance Clinical Pty Ltd has more than 20-years of experience and is now one of Australia's leading Contract Research Organisations. Avance Clinical facilitates quality drug development by aligning people, skills, and expertise in the pursuit of drug development for a healthier world.Avance Clinical is committed to providing high-quality clinical research services with its highly-experienced team. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field.Avance Clinical offers high-quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class Investigators and Sites able to access specialised patient groups. Other benefits include:1. The Government R&D grant means up to 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend2. Telehealth pivot during COVID-19 pandemic - speed and continuity3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 - 6 weeks4. No IND required for clinical trials5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials6. An established clinical trial environment with world-class Investigators and sites7. Established healthy subject databases and specialised patient populations8. Five independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care9. Major hospitals with world-class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with long track records in FDA compliant research10. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere Sponsors can conduct their studies year-round taking advantage of Australia's counter-flu and allergy seasonsMedia Contact:media@avancecro.comChris ThompsonSource: Avance ClinicalCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.