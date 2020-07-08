Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

290,000 shares

€ 1,479,131.06

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for 28,898,948.87

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for 22,431,310.06

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:

10,000 shares

€ 3,954,182.32

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for 9,925,163.60

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for 10,052,954.81

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

€ 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,465 1,318,308 28,898,948.87 1,48 1,038,308 22,431,310.06 2/1/2020 17 2,5 59,875.00 3/1/2020 20 5 118,700.00 10 3,5 83,580.00 6/1/2020 11 4 95,320.00 6 4 95,480.00 7/1/2020 1 1 23,700.00 8/1/2020 10 4,5 105,390.00 15 4 94,040.00 9/1/2020 2 500 11,895.00 10/1/2020 4 1,5 36,300.00 15/01/2020 3 1,5 37,440.00 24/01/2020 6 2 53,680.00 27/01/2020 7 2 53,440.00 28/01/2020 2 1 26,830.00 30/01/2020 7 2,947 78,154.44 2 947 25,370.13 4/2/2020 1 5 132,500.00 5/2/2020 1 23 608.35 7/2/2020 5 1 27,000.00 1 250 6,815.00 11/2/2020 8 2,773 76,507.07 12/2/2020 1 250 6,905.00 13/02/2020 3 1,5 41,880.00 14/02/2020 1 250 7,000.00 19/02/2020 4 2 57,500.00 24/02/2020 6 10 279,700.00 25/02/2020 50 40 1,105,200.00 8 4 112,360.00 26/02/2020 67 40 1,076,400.00 58 38 1,044,620.00 27/02/2020 35 30 807,600.00 10 4,5 122,940.00 28/02/2020 157 92,5 2,393,900.00 5 4,5 117,675.00 2/3/2020 7 5 130,000.00 73 73,5 1,931,580.00 3/3/2020 41 50 1,361,000.00 4/3/2020 16 20 559,400.00 5/3/2020 2 2,5 70,125.00 1 2,5 71,250.00 6/3/2020 46 55 1,486,650.00 2 5 135,550.00 9/3/2020 142 60 1,506,600.00 10/3/2020 105 150 3,576,000.00 14 6,974 175,605.32 11/3/2020 88 105 2,400,300.00 22 13,026 313,275.30 12/3/2020 102 138 2,874,540.00 13/03/2020 50 89,5 1,629,795.00 3 2,5 51,225.00 16/03/2020 37 60 991,800.00 31 40 698,000.00 17/03/2020 13 15 248,400.00 14 20 369,800.00 18/03/2020 2 10 170,000.00 19/03/2020 52 35 633,500.00 20/03/2020 37 12 232,080.00 23/03/2020 6 5 85,000.00 3 2,5 43,725.00 24/03/2020 1 2,5 45,850.00 25/03/2020 27 18,694 361,355.02 26/03/2020 11 12,5 239,750.00 27/03/2020 1 2,5 46,700.00 3 2,5 47,250.00 30/03/2020 14 7,974 151,824.96 6 4,78 93,688.00 31/03/2020 28 12,5 250,000.00 22 5 101,700.00 1/4/2020 31 20 375,600.00 11 5 96,550.00 2/4/2020 12 12,5 224,500.00 22 10 185,900.00 3/4/2020 12 17,5 311,500.00 6/4/2020 7 1,364 24,661.12 33 12,5 230,750.00 7/4/2020 6 2,5 46,250.00 21 8,864 170,011.52 8/4/2020 5 2,5 45,600.00 1 500 9,215.00 9/4/2020 1 2,5 48,075.00 14/04/2020 44 5 97,400.00 17/04/2020 12 8,5 171,445.00 20/04/2020 1 2,5 47,500.00 21/04/2020 22 26,5 471,700.00 22/04/2020 7 2 36,100.00 23/04/2020 1 5 89,000.00 42 18 332,640.00 24/04/2020 1 1 18,950.00 27/04/2020 26 11,5 223,445.00 28/04/2020 5 4 76,840.00 10 3,5 68,355.00 29/04/2020 6 3,5 69,755.00 30/04/2020 31 14,5 285,795.00 3 2,5 50,500.00 4/5/2020 13 5 94,500.00 1 1 18,950.00 5/5/2020 13 6,5 125,320.00 6/5/2020 58 37,5 717,375.00 15 8,5 164,220.00 7/5/2020 16 11 211,420.00 8/5/2020 31 16,5 319,110.00 11/5/2020 4 5 96,400.00 12/5/2020 4 3 56,190.00 7 1 18,950.00 13/05/2020 14 8 148,000.00 14/05/2020 13 16,5 296,835.00 3 500 9,115.00 15/05/2020 1 1 18,650.00 18/05/2020 11 4,5 85,140.00 19/05/2020 7 6 109,920.00 1 1 19,100.00 20/05/2020 7 10 180,000.00 9 6 108,960.00 21/05/2020 2 1 18,300.00 22/05/2020 1 1 17,880.00 25/05/2020 5 10 184,300.00 26/05/2020 26 22,5 430,425.00 27/05/2020 14 17,5 341,600.00 28/05/2020 48 53,09 1,059,676.40 29/05/2020 7 6,91 137,716.30 1/6/2020 5 3 59,760.00 16 11 220,440.00 2/6/2020 21 32 662,080.00 3/6/2020 41 55 1,181,950.00 4/6/2020 20 15 321,450.00 5/6/2020 129 80 1,750,400.00 8/6/2020 24 25 544,500.00 9/6/2020 1 1 21,000.00 23 7,5 164,250.00 10/6/2020 28 15 328,800.00 11/6/2020 34 26,5 550,140.00 12/6/2020 11 5 100,650.00 7 1,5 30,945.00 15/06/2020 3 15 299,550.00 34 14 286,020.00 16/06/2020 35 39,5 827,525.00 17/06/2020 4 1 20,900.00 6 5 105,500.00 18/06/2020 7 4 82,720.00 3 1 20,740.00 19/06/2020 5 2,5 51,700.00 35 7,5 157,425.00 22/06/2020 29 22,5 457,875.00 23/06/2020 1 1 20,600.00 6 10 209,500.00 24/06/2020 30 21 422,730.00 25/06/2020 16 12,5 248,250.00 3 5 101,500.00 26/06/2020 22 14,5 290,870.00 11 15,5 311,705.00 29/06/2020 2 5 100,000.00 9 4 80,880.00 30/06/2020 20 27 540,810.00 34 23 461,380.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,836,332,695

Registered office: 21 rue de La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

