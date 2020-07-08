Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:
290,000 shares
€ 1,479,131.06
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for 28,898,948.87
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for 22,431,310.06
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:
10,000 shares
€ 3,954,182.32
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for 9,925,163.60
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for 10,052,954.81
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
€ 4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
1,465
1,318,308
28,898,948.87
1,48
1,038,308
22,431,310.06
|2/1/2020
17
2,5
59,875.00
|3/1/2020
20
5
118,700.00
10
3,5
83,580.00
|6/1/2020
11
4
95,320.00
6
4
95,480.00
|7/1/2020
1
1
23,700.00
|8/1/2020
10
4,5
105,390.00
15
4
94,040.00
|9/1/2020
2
500
11,895.00
|10/1/2020
4
1,5
36,300.00
|15/01/2020
3
1,5
37,440.00
|24/01/2020
6
2
53,680.00
|27/01/2020
7
2
53,440.00
|28/01/2020
2
1
26,830.00
|30/01/2020
7
2,947
78,154.44
2
947
25,370.13
|4/2/2020
1
5
132,500.00
|5/2/2020
1
23
608.35
|7/2/2020
5
1
27,000.00
1
250
6,815.00
|11/2/2020
8
2,773
76,507.07
|12/2/2020
1
250
6,905.00
|13/02/2020
3
1,5
41,880.00
|14/02/2020
1
250
7,000.00
|19/02/2020
4
2
57,500.00
|24/02/2020
6
10
279,700.00
|25/02/2020
50
40
1,105,200.00
8
4
112,360.00
|26/02/2020
67
40
1,076,400.00
58
38
1,044,620.00
|27/02/2020
35
30
807,600.00
10
4,5
122,940.00
|28/02/2020
157
92,5
2,393,900.00
5
4,5
117,675.00
|2/3/2020
7
5
130,000.00
73
73,5
1,931,580.00
|3/3/2020
41
50
1,361,000.00
|4/3/2020
16
20
559,400.00
|5/3/2020
2
2,5
70,125.00
1
2,5
71,250.00
|6/3/2020
46
55
1,486,650.00
2
5
135,550.00
|9/3/2020
142
60
1,506,600.00
|10/3/2020
105
150
3,576,000.00
14
6,974
175,605.32
|11/3/2020
88
105
2,400,300.00
22
13,026
313,275.30
|12/3/2020
102
138
2,874,540.00
|13/03/2020
50
89,5
1,629,795.00
3
2,5
51,225.00
|16/03/2020
37
60
991,800.00
31
40
698,000.00
|17/03/2020
13
15
248,400.00
14
20
369,800.00
|18/03/2020
2
10
170,000.00
|19/03/2020
52
35
633,500.00
|20/03/2020
37
12
232,080.00
|23/03/2020
6
5
85,000.00
3
2,5
43,725.00
|24/03/2020
1
2,5
45,850.00
|25/03/2020
27
18,694
361,355.02
|26/03/2020
11
12,5
239,750.00
|27/03/2020
1
2,5
46,700.00
3
2,5
47,250.00
|30/03/2020
14
7,974
151,824.96
6
4,78
93,688.00
|31/03/2020
28
12,5
250,000.00
22
5
101,700.00
|1/4/2020
31
20
375,600.00
11
5
96,550.00
|2/4/2020
12
12,5
224,500.00
22
10
185,900.00
|3/4/2020
12
17,5
311,500.00
|6/4/2020
7
1,364
24,661.12
33
12,5
230,750.00
|7/4/2020
6
2,5
46,250.00
21
8,864
170,011.52
|8/4/2020
5
2,5
45,600.00
1
500
9,215.00
|9/4/2020
1
2,5
48,075.00
|14/04/2020
44
5
97,400.00
|17/04/2020
12
8,5
171,445.00
|20/04/2020
1
2,5
47,500.00
|21/04/2020
22
26,5
471,700.00
|22/04/2020
7
2
36,100.00
|23/04/2020
1
5
89,000.00
42
18
332,640.00
|24/04/2020
1
1
18,950.00
|27/04/2020
26
11,5
223,445.00
|28/04/2020
5
4
76,840.00
10
3,5
68,355.00
|29/04/2020
6
3,5
69,755.00
|30/04/2020
31
14,5
285,795.00
3
2,5
50,500.00
|4/5/2020
13
5
94,500.00
1
1
18,950.00
|5/5/2020
13
6,5
125,320.00
|6/5/2020
58
37,5
717,375.00
15
8,5
164,220.00
|7/5/2020
16
11
211,420.00
|8/5/2020
31
16,5
319,110.00
|11/5/2020
4
5
96,400.00
|12/5/2020
4
3
56,190.00
7
1
18,950.00
|13/05/2020
14
8
148,000.00
|14/05/2020
13
16,5
296,835.00
3
500
9,115.00
|15/05/2020
1
1
18,650.00
|18/05/2020
11
4,5
85,140.00
|19/05/2020
7
6
109,920.00
1
1
19,100.00
|20/05/2020
7
10
180,000.00
9
6
108,960.00
|21/05/2020
2
1
18,300.00
|22/05/2020
1
1
17,880.00
|25/05/2020
5
10
184,300.00
|26/05/2020
26
22,5
430,425.00
|27/05/2020
14
17,5
341,600.00
|28/05/2020
48
53,09
1,059,676.40
|29/05/2020
7
6,91
137,716.30
|1/6/2020
5
3
59,760.00
16
11
220,440.00
|2/6/2020
21
32
662,080.00
|3/6/2020
41
55
1,181,950.00
|4/6/2020
20
15
321,450.00
|5/6/2020
129
80
1,750,400.00
|8/6/2020
24
25
544,500.00
|9/6/2020
1
1
21,000.00
23
7,5
164,250.00
|10/6/2020
28
15
328,800.00
|11/6/2020
34
26,5
550,140.00
|12/6/2020
11
5
100,650.00
7
1,5
30,945.00
|15/06/2020
3
15
299,550.00
34
14
286,020.00
|16/06/2020
35
39,5
827,525.00
|17/06/2020
4
1
20,900.00
6
5
105,500.00
|18/06/2020
7
4
82,720.00
3
1
20,740.00
|19/06/2020
5
2,5
51,700.00
35
7,5
157,425.00
|22/06/2020
29
22,5
457,875.00
|23/06/2020
1
1
20,600.00
6
10
209,500.00
|24/06/2020
30
21
422,730.00
|25/06/2020
16
12,5
248,250.00
3
5
101,500.00
|26/06/2020
22
14,5
290,870.00
11
15,5
311,705.00
|29/06/2020
2
5
100,000.00
9
4
80,880.00
|30/06/2020
20
27
540,810.00
34
23
461,380.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,836,332,695
Registered office: 21 rue de La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT