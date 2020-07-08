Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a publisher of video games, acknowledged the announcement today by FLCP Associés through its subsidiary Neology Holding, Société Civile Nabuboto ("Nabuboto") and Innelec Multimedia, of the signing of an agreement for the sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of all the 1,883,218 Focus Home Interactive shares they hold, i.e. 35.48% of the share capital, to Neology Holding.

This sale would be made on the basis of a price of 40 euros per Focus Home Interactive share, representing a total amount for the aforementioned block of shares of approximately 75.3 million euros and a total value of approximately 212.3 million euros for all the shares making up the Company's share capital.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nabuboto would reinvest 11.3 million euros in Neology Holding.

Upon completion, which is expected at the end of July, it is planned that Neology Holding will suggest three new members to be appointed to the Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive to replace existing members. In addition, Fabrice Larue will become Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Thus, upon completion, four members will remain on the Supervisory Board, three of them appointed according to Neology Holding's suggestion and Denis Thébaud.

Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board, declared: "Focus Home Interactive thanks Mr Denis Thébaud, Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia for their support in the deployment of the Group's strategy for many years. We are delighted to welcome FLCP Associés via Neology Holding to our capital, given its leading experience in the media sector."

Fabrice Larue, President of FLCP Associés, added: "Our company is pleased to support Focus Home Interactive's development strategy. We support the strategy initiated by the Management Board which aims to develop the AA game publishing activity, share content ownership with partner studios and unite quality independent studios as demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Deck13."

Currently, Neology Holding does not intend to file a voluntary tender offer for the remaining shares of Focus Home Interactive admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Upcoming events

Events Date 2020-21 1st Quarter Sales Thursday 23 July 2020 2019-20 Annual General Meeting Tuesday 22 September 2020

About FLCP Associés

FLCP Associés is an entrepreneurial investment company chaired by Mr Fabrice Larue. Its aim is to invest and accompany firms in the medium to long term and deploy ambitious plans. FLCP Associés is controlled by FLCP, a company created by Mr Fabrice Larue, Mr Tanguy de Franclieu, Mr Christophe Nobileau and Mrs Tiphanie Lamy. The partners of FLCP have specialist expertise in the field of media, content and brands. They have been managers and shareholders of Newen Studios, one of the leaders in audio-visual production and digital content, sold to the TF1 Group in 2018.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com.

