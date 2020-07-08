Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

23,398 shares

€ 174,109.53

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 778

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 73,482 shares for 670,186.50

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 71,922 shares for 780,030.28

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:

21,838 shares

€ 64,556.58

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 374

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,784 shares for 230,115.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 27,816 shares for 201,203.25

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started

0 shares

€ 200,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 791 73,482 670,186.50 778 71,922 780,030.28 02/01/2020 2 251 1,731.90 8 1,199 8,357.03 03/01/2020 7 1,013 6,868.14 1 1 6.90 06/01/2020 4 457 3,093.89 6 750 5,175.00 07/01/2020 2 44 296.56 1 1 6.78 08/01/2020 5 767 5,062.20 1 1 6.60 09/01/2020 1 1 6.68 5 347 2,324.90 10/01/2020 2 600 3,960.00 5 1,023 6,864.33 13/01/2020 1 13 85.80 4 500 3,350.00 14/01/2020 1 15 101.40 15/01/2020 1 116 784.16 16/01/2020 2 21 139.65 1 1 6.76 17/01/2020 2 21 139.44 1 1 6.66 20/01/2020 1 63 418.32 21/01/2020 1 1 6.66 1 1 6.66 22/01/2020 5 485 3,210.70 1 1 6.66 23/01/2020 1 1 6.60 1 1 6.60 24/01/2020 6 725 4,719.75 1 1 6.60 27/01/2020 1 1 6.52 1 1 6.52 28/01/2020 5 387 2,484.54 1 1 6.44 29/01/2020 1 1 6.44 3 251 1,646.56 30/01/2020 1 50 325.00 2 320 2,115.20 31/01/2020 1 1 6.54 1 1 6.54 03/02/2020 3 180 1,170.00 1 1 6.64 04/02/2020 1 1 6.64 3 181 1,205.46 05/02/2020 3 116 755.16 1 1 6.66 07/02/2020 1 1 6.62 1 1 6.62 10/02/2020 2 160 1,040.00 1 1 6.66 11/02/2020 1 1 6.46 1 1 6.46 12/02/2020 1 250 1,650.00 13/02/2020 2 251 1,631.50 2 251 1,656.60 14/02/2020 1 1 6.62 1 1 6.62 18/02/2020 1 1 6.50 19/02/2020 1 1 6.58 1 1 6.58 20/02/2020 1 1 6.60 1 1 6.60 21/02/2020 1 1 6.58 1 1 6.58 25/02/2020 2 51 336.60 5 266 1,771.56 26/02/2020 6 451 2,976.60 5 735 4,917.15 27/02/2020 1 1 6.72 2 196 1,324.96 28/02/2020 5 501 3,316.62 1 1 6.70 02/03/2020 1 1 6.62 3 223 1,494.10 03/03/2020 2 78 525.72 04/03/2020 1 1 6.68 1 1 6.68 06/03/2020 11 934 6,127.04 1 5 33.00 09/03/2020 1 1 6.58 3 246 1,623.60 10/03/2020 6 652 4,224.96 1 1 6.58 11/03/2020 3 601 3,798.32 1 1 6.50 12/03/2020 3 300 1,872.00 13/03/2020 16 3,263 19,382.22 1 75 472.50 16/03/2020 24 2,601 13,161.06 1 1 5.40 17/03/2020 4 300 1,341.00 7 727 3,722.24 19/03/2020 1 1 5.04 5 322 1,719.48 20/03/2020 1 100 520.00 6 402 2,182.86 23/03/2020 2 51 270.30 1 1 5.46 24/03/2020 1 1 5.32 3 52 286.00 25/03/2020 1 150 795.00 5 488 2,674.24 26/03/2020 10 911 5,174.48 27/03/2020 3 272 1,577.60 30/03/2020 8 728 4,302.48 01/04/2020 1 1 5.94 1 1 5.94 02/04/2020 1 1 5.94 1 1 5.94 03/04/2020 6 338 2,034.76 06/04/2020 4 188 1,141.16 07/04/2020 68 9,600 97,056.00 08/04/2020 74 6,400 128,000.00 14/04/2020 17 700 9,660.00 2 155 2,331.20 15/04/2020 22 1,700 21,930.00 8 445 6,283.40 16/04/2020 34 2,300 27,025.00 56 3,304 44,108.40 17/04/2020 19 1,300 16,458.00 8 453 6,065.67 20/04/2020 11 700 8,540.00 4 156 2,087.28 21/04/2020 28 1,600 17,648.00 58 4,587 60,273.18 22/04/2020 16 1,500 19,320.00 12 800 10,888.00 23/04/2020 73 5,400 68,526.00 35 2,300 33,465.00 24/04/2020 7 600 6,492.00 13 400 4,660.00 27/04/2020 4 400 4,300.00 2 100 1,180.00 28/04/2020 34 2,700 30,915.00 35 2,900 35,496.00 30/04/2020 5 500 5,300.00 1 100 1,145.00 04/05/2020 35 2,700 25,785.00 19 1,100 10,780.00 05/05/2020 8 400 3,840.00 5 287 2,832.69 06/05/2020 28 2,202 22,658.58 56 5,300 61,692.00 07/05/2020 34 3,398 33,606.22 6 1,200 12,216.00 08/05/2020 6 500 4,990.00 9 900 9,297.00 11/05/2020 19 2,000 19,040.00 12/05/2020 17 2,400 20,712.00 13/05/2020 21 2,300 19,021.00 43 6,300 59,472.00 14/05/2020 6 950 8,284.00 2 200 1,860.00 15/05/2020 13 1,900 16,511.00 1 200 1,904.00 18/05/2020 9 1,000 8,640.00 19/05/2020 10 800 6,792.00 20/05/2020 7 800 6,520.00 13 1,900 17,879.00 21/05/2020 5 800 7,280.00 22/05/2020 11 601 5,439.05 1 1 9.20 25/05/2020 2 400 3,500.00 26/05/2020 1 200 1,820.00 27/05/2020 6 1,000 8,680.00 28/05/2020 7 800 7,160.00 13 2,000 18,400.00 29/05/2020 5 600 5,220.00 01/06/2020 4 200 1,700.00 02/06/2020 4 400 3,420.00 4 400 3,540.00 03/06/2020 10 600 5,094.00 3 200 1,720.00 04/06/2020 13 1,200 9,780.00 5 800 6,632.00 05/06/2020 21 3,200 25,152.00 11 1,600 13,040.00 08/06/2020 8 650 5,505.50 15 1,400 12,082.00 09/06/2020 3 400 3,380.00 4 450 3,888.00 10/06/2020 1 200 1,740.00 7 600 5,286.00 11/06/2020 7 600 5,100.00 12/06/2020 1 200 1,680.00 1 200 1,720.00 15/06/2020 8 1,300 10,803.00 16/06/2020 1 200 1,620.00 2 200 1,660.00 17/06/2020 1 200 1,680.00 6 900 7,677.00 18/06/2020 2 400 3,300.00 19/06/2020 1 200 1,660.00 5 400 3,380.00 23/06/2020 4 400 3,260.00 24/06/2020 1 200 1,600.00 25/06/2020 4 400 3,140.00 2 321 2,580.84 26/06/2020 1 200 1,560.00 29/06/2020 10 1,200 9,144.00 5 810 6,318.00 30/06/2020 6 600 4,680.00 14 869 6,908.55

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

