Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:
23,398 shares
€ 174,109.53
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 778
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 73,482 shares for 670,186.50
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 71,922 shares for 780,030.28
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:
21,838 shares
€ 64,556.58
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 374
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,784 shares for 230,115.00
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 27,816 shares for 201,203.25
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started
0 shares
€ 200,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
791
73,482
670,186.50
778
71,922
780,030.28
02/01/2020
2
251
1,731.90
8
1,199
8,357.03
03/01/2020
7
1,013
6,868.14
1
1
6.90
06/01/2020
4
457
3,093.89
6
750
5,175.00
07/01/2020
2
44
296.56
1
1
6.78
08/01/2020
5
767
5,062.20
1
1
6.60
09/01/2020
1
1
6.68
5
347
2,324.90
10/01/2020
2
600
3,960.00
5
1,023
6,864.33
13/01/2020
1
13
85.80
4
500
3,350.00
14/01/2020
1
15
101.40
15/01/2020
1
116
784.16
16/01/2020
2
21
139.65
1
1
6.76
17/01/2020
2
21
139.44
1
1
6.66
20/01/2020
1
63
418.32
21/01/2020
1
1
6.66
1
1
6.66
22/01/2020
5
485
3,210.70
1
1
6.66
23/01/2020
1
1
6.60
1
1
6.60
24/01/2020
6
725
4,719.75
1
1
6.60
27/01/2020
1
1
6.52
1
1
6.52
28/01/2020
5
387
2,484.54
1
1
6.44
29/01/2020
1
1
6.44
3
251
1,646.56
30/01/2020
1
50
325.00
2
320
2,115.20
31/01/2020
1
1
6.54
1
1
6.54
03/02/2020
3
180
1,170.00
1
1
6.64
04/02/2020
1
1
6.64
3
181
1,205.46
05/02/2020
3
116
755.16
1
1
6.66
07/02/2020
1
1
6.62
1
1
6.62
10/02/2020
2
160
1,040.00
1
1
6.66
11/02/2020
1
1
6.46
1
1
6.46
12/02/2020
1
250
1,650.00
13/02/2020
2
251
1,631.50
2
251
1,656.60
14/02/2020
1
1
6.62
1
1
6.62
18/02/2020
1
1
6.50
19/02/2020
1
1
6.58
1
1
6.58
20/02/2020
1
1
6.60
1
1
6.60
21/02/2020
1
1
6.58
1
1
6.58
25/02/2020
2
51
336.60
5
266
1,771.56
26/02/2020
6
451
2,976.60
5
735
4,917.15
27/02/2020
1
1
6.72
2
196
1,324.96
28/02/2020
5
501
3,316.62
1
1
6.70
02/03/2020
1
1
6.62
3
223
1,494.10
03/03/2020
2
78
525.72
04/03/2020
1
1
6.68
1
1
6.68
06/03/2020
11
934
6,127.04
1
5
33.00
09/03/2020
1
1
6.58
3
246
1,623.60
10/03/2020
6
652
4,224.96
1
1
6.58
11/03/2020
3
601
3,798.32
1
1
6.50
12/03/2020
3
300
1,872.00
13/03/2020
16
3,263
19,382.22
1
75
472.50
16/03/2020
24
2,601
13,161.06
1
1
5.40
17/03/2020
4
300
1,341.00
7
727
3,722.24
19/03/2020
1
1
5.04
5
322
1,719.48
20/03/2020
1
100
520.00
6
402
2,182.86
23/03/2020
2
51
270.30
1
1
5.46
24/03/2020
1
1
5.32
3
52
286.00
25/03/2020
1
150
795.00
5
488
2,674.24
26/03/2020
10
911
5,174.48
27/03/2020
3
272
1,577.60
30/03/2020
8
728
4,302.48
01/04/2020
1
1
5.94
1
1
5.94
02/04/2020
1
1
5.94
1
1
5.94
03/04/2020
6
338
2,034.76
06/04/2020
4
188
1,141.16
07/04/2020
68
9,600
97,056.00
08/04/2020
74
6,400
128,000.00
14/04/2020
17
700
9,660.00
2
155
2,331.20
15/04/2020
22
1,700
21,930.00
8
445
6,283.40
16/04/2020
34
2,300
27,025.00
56
3,304
44,108.40
17/04/2020
19
1,300
16,458.00
8
453
6,065.67
20/04/2020
11
700
8,540.00
4
156
2,087.28
21/04/2020
28
1,600
17,648.00
58
4,587
60,273.18
22/04/2020
16
1,500
19,320.00
12
800
10,888.00
23/04/2020
73
5,400
68,526.00
35
2,300
33,465.00
24/04/2020
7
600
6,492.00
13
400
4,660.00
27/04/2020
4
400
4,300.00
2
100
1,180.00
28/04/2020
34
2,700
30,915.00
35
2,900
35,496.00
30/04/2020
5
500
5,300.00
1
100
1,145.00
04/05/2020
35
2,700
25,785.00
19
1,100
10,780.00
05/05/2020
8
400
3,840.00
5
287
2,832.69
06/05/2020
28
2,202
22,658.58
56
5,300
61,692.00
07/05/2020
34
3,398
33,606.22
6
1,200
12,216.00
08/05/2020
6
500
4,990.00
9
900
9,297.00
11/05/2020
19
2,000
19,040.00
12/05/2020
17
2,400
20,712.00
13/05/2020
21
2,300
19,021.00
43
6,300
59,472.00
14/05/2020
6
950
8,284.00
2
200
1,860.00
15/05/2020
13
1,900
16,511.00
1
200
1,904.00
18/05/2020
9
1,000
8,640.00
19/05/2020
10
800
6,792.00
20/05/2020
7
800
6,520.00
13
1,900
17,879.00
21/05/2020
5
800
7,280.00
22/05/2020
11
601
5,439.05
1
1
9.20
25/05/2020
2
400
3,500.00
26/05/2020
1
200
1,820.00
27/05/2020
6
1,000
8,680.00
28/05/2020
7
800
7,160.00
13
2,000
18,400.00
29/05/2020
5
600
5,220.00
01/06/2020
4
200
1,700.00
02/06/2020
4
400
3,420.00
4
400
3,540.00
03/06/2020
10
600
5,094.00
3
200
1,720.00
04/06/2020
13
1,200
9,780.00
5
800
6,632.00
05/06/2020
21
3,200
25,152.00
11
1,600
13,040.00
08/06/2020
8
650
5,505.50
15
1,400
12,082.00
09/06/2020
3
400
3,380.00
4
450
3,888.00
10/06/2020
1
200
1,740.00
7
600
5,286.00
11/06/2020
7
600
5,100.00
12/06/2020
1
200
1,680.00
1
200
1,720.00
15/06/2020
8
1,300
10,803.00
16/06/2020
1
200
1,620.00
2
200
1,660.00
17/06/2020
1
200
1,680.00
6
900
7,677.00
18/06/2020
2
400
3,300.00
19/06/2020
1
200
1,660.00
5
400
3,380.00
23/06/2020
4
400
3,260.00
24/06/2020
1
200
1,600.00
25/06/2020
4
400
3,140.00
2
321
2,580.84
26/06/2020
1
200
1,560.00
29/06/2020
10
1,200
9,144.00
5
810
6,318.00
30/06/2020
6
600
4,680.00
14
869
6,908.55
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
