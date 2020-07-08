Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
08.07.20
16:10 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on August 31, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 17, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 08, 2020



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


