Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2020 | 21:08
Canam Biotech Inc.: Completion of Name Change and Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / CANAM BIOTECH INC. (formerly, Hemagenetics Technologies Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 7, 2020 it has completed its name change from "Hemagenetics Technologies Corp." to "Canam Biotech Inc." and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of 75 pre-consolidation shares for each 1 post-consolidation share for shareholders of record as of the end of business day on July 7, 2020. No fractional shares have been issued as a result of the consolidation and fractional shares have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. The Company's new CUSIP number is "13710N103".

For further information please contact:

J. Scott Munro, CEO & Director
E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

Statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or other information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Canam Biotech Inc.



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
