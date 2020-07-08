Canam Biotech Inc.: Completion of Name Change and Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / CANAM BIOTECH INC. (formerly, Hemagenetics Technologies Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 7, 2020 it has completed its name change from "Hemagenetics Technologies Corp." to "Canam Biotech Inc." and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of 75 pre-consolidation shares for each 1 post-consolidation share for shareholders of record as of the end of business day on July 7, 2020. No fractional shares have been issued as a result of the consolidation and fractional shares have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. The Company's new CUSIP number is "13710N103".

For further information please contact:

J. Scott Munro, CEO & Director

E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

SOURCE: Canam Biotech Inc.

