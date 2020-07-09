Barakat Restoration: Destin Restoration Company Offers More Services Including Sewage Cleanup and Leak Detection

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Barakat Restoration is pleased to announce they are launching a new series of cleaning and restoration services, including Leak Detection, Water Intrusion, Sewage Cleanup, and Blasting Services. Residents of Destin, Sandestin, Miramar Beach, and surrounding areas can learn more about Barakat Restoration and their services on the company's website.

As noted on their website, household issues and emergencies like water leakage can happen at any time. In fact, they can occur without being noticed by the property owner, appearing in a variety of places that include roofs, walls, windows, and even within plumbing systems themselves. If such leaks are not immediately detected and repaired, they could potentially damage the property and in turn, could significantly affect the household's water bill.

In light of this, Barakat Restoration is pleased to share that the first of the four new services they now offer is a leak detection service for homes and businesses. The company claims that their team can find where the leak is coming from and make sure that it is fully taken care of. They can locate and eliminate all types of leaks in the roof, walls, and other parts of the building by using the latest technologies, tools, and restoration methods. Moreover, Barakat Restoration is offering first-time customers a free water leak inspection. Those interested can contact the company for a free Inspection.

Barakat Restoration also offers a water intrusion service. Water intrusion occurs when water overflows to areas where they should not, and this can be caused by a number of reasons that include (but are not limited to) leaks and natural disasters. If not taken care of properly, water intrusions can lead to much bigger issues in terms of both property and health. As such, Barakat Restoration gives property owners the benefit of their water damage assessment, water extraction, restoration of personal effects, and similar services. They also specialize in cleaning furniture and carpets-and they can assist homeowners with filing their insurance claims regarding such items. With over 20 years of experience providing mitigation and restoration services, Barakat Restoration can take care of emergencies that are too important to be left alone.

In addition to leak detection and water intrusion services, Barakat Restoration offers sewage cleanup services. Cameron Barakat of Barakat Restoration points out that the presence of sewage water in living spaces is a serious problem. The contaminants from raw sewage water is a major health risk, and if people are exposed to them, they may contract nasty infections, develop respiratory problems, and more. This is why it is important to hire professionals to take care of intrusive sewer water quickly.

Barakat Restoration asserts that they are a licensed and IICRC-certified company that is always ready to take on all types of sewage-related problems. They have a specially trained team that can quickly and effectively provide their sewage cleanup service 24/7. "We have a team of experienced technicians and cleaning professionals to help you deal with overflow of nasty sewage water. Sewage cleanup should be left with a professional cleaning company to avoid contracting any serious illness or allergy. Call us at any time if you need help," says Barakat.

Last but not least, Barakat Restoration offers blasting services for those in need of mold, fire, and water remediation. Blasting is a type of cleaning that cleans and restores various machines such as turbines, coffee roasters, tanks, silos, and other industrial equipment. The company claims that this method removes 100% of the dirt, grease, and grime quicker than any other method of cleaning. They also state that the equipment and machines to be cleaned no longer need to be disassembled and reassembled. Furthermore, blasting is non-abrasive, non-flammable, and non-conductive. Clients may choose from the company's wide range of blasting services, which include dry ice blasting, soda blasting, and wet sandblasting.

