Authority Titans: Premier Live Experience Adds a Talk Show and a Live Radio Show Proving That 'Nothing Beats Experience'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Premier Live Experience is a multimedia production company and brand based out of Fort Worth, Texas. It was founded by CEO, Lorenzo Zenteno (Smoothvega) who is an award-winning recording artist recently inducted in the Fort Worth Music Hall of Fame. Premier Live Experience has hosted over 200+ concerts and events throughout the Southern region in the past couple of years.

With all of the success that they have garnered over the years and all the events that they have hosted, they have formed many relationships with popular entertainers and figures in the music industry and podcast scene. With these recent developments, they decided to leap into the podcast circuit in 2019. From there, Premier Live Experience decided to launch its own talk show called Nothing Beats Experience, which is a full-blown multi-cam talk show that's produced in partnership with First Eye Media of Dallas, Tx.

Each episode of the show features exclusive in-depth interviews with celebrity musicians, athletes, and entertainers. They've had many high profiled guests on the show, such as Ginuwine, Chris Jericho, Bun B, Royce 5'9", Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs of Harmony, Kxng Crooked, Mikey Garcia, Rittz, Paul Wall, Sisqo of Dru Hill, Vergil Ortiz, Lil' Flip, Johnny Christ of Avenged Sevenfold, AB Quintanilla, Baby Bash, Parks of the Joe Budden Podcast, and many more. The show has garnered rave reviews with many of the guests stating themselves that their interviews on the show have been the best of their careers.

Along with their talk show 'Nothing Beats Experience', Premier Live has also launched their own radio show entitled Premier Live Radio which debuted with a huge listenership. Their production team consistently puts out all the work and effort into providing the audience with top-notch content with immense production value.

Their success is deeply rooted in the fact that they do things their way. Giving a whole new meaning to live events, talk shows, and online content, Premier Live is at the top of their game. Providing their own brand of quality in the multimedia industry, from live events to online content to marketing services, Premier Live has seen tremendous growth, and it doesn't look to be stopping any time soon with plans to expand into management and serve as a talent agency.

With all the multimedia companies going around in the modern age, there's sure to be a lot of competition going around, but Premier Live does all the right moves, all thanks to Zenteno at the helm. With his strong vision of where the company is headed and what they want to achieve, he has been an integral part of the company's expansion and its overall success. "I have a strong respect for people that see new challenges as a way to grow, and it's been great to see Smoothvega [Nothing Beats Experience] take on new challenges and continue to evolve," said Ian Schwartzman, manager of hip-hop heavyweights like Joe Budden and DJ Premier.

Amid the global pandemic, Premier Live has still provided top-quality multimedia content to their audiences and doesn't seem to be slowing down. With the pandemic inevitably calming down at this pace, they are looking to get back to the game stronger than ever. "Being a successful entrepreneur is one of the most challenging things in the world," Said Zenteno. "All I want to be able to do is to prove that regardless of how hard your journey may get, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Nothing is impossible when you are driven by evolution and growth".

With their recent expansions, there's no telling how much the company will grow over the years

to come. Consistently providing high-quality content all across various platforms, they are indeed living up to their name as the premier provider of significant multimedia content.

