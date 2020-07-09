AGC Biologics Collaborates with Molecular Partners AG to Develop Anti-COVID-19 DARPin Program

SEATTLE, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) AGC Biologics is partnering with clinical-stage biotech company Molecular Partners AG to develop a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics known as DARPin. AGC Biologics and Molecular Partners AG will work together to develop their multi-specific DARPin anti-COVID-19 program, MP0420. Molecular Partners AG plans to initiate clinical studies for this program in the second half of 2020.

AGC Biologics will manufacture at 100 liter and 1,000 liter scales, which is suitable for development and initial global supply for patients in need. Based upon preliminary potency data, a subcutaneous administration of MP0420 could function as both a therapeutic for existing viral infection and as a potential preventive therapy.

"Securing manufacturing capacity is a critical step in advancing our novel antiviral DARPin program to clinical readiness. We are highly committed to move to patients as rapidly as possible, building upon our strong preclinical data that shows potential best in class potency in neutralizing live virus," says Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners. "We are greatly encouraged by the recent data supporting the potential of our unique tri-specific approach to target SARS-CoV-2, as we believe novel therapeutics will be an essential tool for addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic."

"AGC Biologics is pleased to be working with Molecular Partners on such an essential and innovative program," says AGC Biologics CBO Mark Womack. "We are very proud to work alongside Molecular Partners in the fight against COVID-19."

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan, AGC Biologics has decades of experience in CDMO manufacturing, including commercial market supplies with FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals. These best in class services have been focused on proteins as Drug Substance, like antibody fragments, enzymes, vaccines and much more, as well as plasmid DNA.

About Molecular Partners AG:

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners AG has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas. For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1,000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Learn more at www.agcbio.com .

