THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARECAPITAL REDUCTION

Zurich, Switzerland, July 9, 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, has cancelled 220,000 shares acquired until 15 March 2019 under the share buyback program completed in March 2019. The new share capital comprises 163,124,177 registered shares.

At the Annual General Meeting in April 2020, shareholders of Adecco Group AG approved the cancellation of 220,000 treasury shares acquired under the 2018 share buyback programme and the corresponding reduction of the Company's share capital.

The capital reduction was registered with the Commercial Register on July 6, 2020 and was subsequently published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

Following the cancellation of shares, the share capital of Adecco Group AG amounts to CHF 16,312,417.70, divided into 163,124,177 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

Q2 2020 results 6 August 2020

Q3 2020 results 3 November 2020

Capital Markets Day 2 December 2020

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.



About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 35,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by nine global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.