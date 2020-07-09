New Book Helps Companies Establish a Whistleblowing Solution

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year, a new law will come into force meaning that all companies with more than 50 employees must implement a whistleblowing solution. To help them along the way, WhistleB founders Gunilla Hadders and Karin Henriksson have written a handbook containing practical advice on how to do this effectively and correctly.

"The majority of companies do not have such a channel today and have never even considered having one. We've seen that many people don't know where or how to get started. The book gives them a clear picture of what to think about so that the implementation goes as smoothly as possible," says Gunilla Hadders, one of the founders of WhistleB.

The ABC guide for establishing a whistleblowing solution that increases customer and employee satisfaction

is the title of the book, which is targeted at company management teams and boards. It is intended to be both a guide and an eye-opener to help them avoid the most common mistakes.

"A whistleblowing channel ensures that the person who sounds the alarm is protected and does not need to fear harassment or victimisation. It also provides the company effective protection against incidents that could have serious financial consequences and damage the company reputation. Our book will help business leaders to protect data, protect individuals, protect the company, and of course protect themselves," says Karin Henriksson, co-author and Senior Adviser at WhistleB.

"First and foremost, the channel means that companies minimise their business risks as it has a preventive effect, but it also gives them a chance to act quickly when an incident does occur," she continues.

Download the e-book or order a hard copy from Amazon or Bokus.

WhistleB has been in operation since 2011 and is a Swedish company specialised in digital whistleblowing services. The company is part of the global compliance company, NAVEX Global, and has almost 500 customers, predominantly in Europe, that use the service worldwide.

For further information:

Gunilla Hadders,

co-founder,

WhistleB Whistleblowing Centre

Tel: 46-70-214-88-73

E-mail: Gunilla.hadders@whistleb.com

Karin Henriksson,

co-founder

WhistleB Whistleblowing Centre

Tel: +46-70-444-32-16

E-mail Karin.Henriksson@whistleb.com

