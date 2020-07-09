Camper Accelerates Product Development With Centric PLM

CAMPBELL, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Camper.

Camper - a contemporary footwear brand from the island of Mallorca, Spain - was founded in 1975 and its shoes are still designed and developed in Inca, in the rural heart of Mallorca. Now in its fourth generation, the company creates approximately 500 models each season - over 4 million pairs of shoes a year - and its footprint has stretched around the globe with stores in more than 40 countries.

Juan Enrique Jiménez Esquitino, Head of Supply Planning at Camper, explains that the brand previously struggled using out-dated software not designed for the footwear industry, and desperately needed a platform to track product development and gain full visibility from ideation to product launch.

"We used to store our product information in hundreds of Excel sheets. There was a lot of back and forth with our manufacturers because we didn't have any visibility on the status of our products or the actual costing of raw materials," he says.

Today, thanks to Centric PLM's fast, 4-month implementation, easy maintenance and incredible flexibility, Camper has reduced product development time, centralized all product data, boosted quality control and streamlined all stages of product development into a single source of truth, with more accurate costing and margin foresight, and reliable, real-time data for strategic planning.

The implementation also came when the entire Camper organization had just been restructured, and Centric PLM played a vital part in bringing more visibility to the new processes and assignment of roles.

"Our teams now have instant access to accurate and reliable data, empowering them to work faster and more efficiently," adds Juan. "Centric PLM has enabled Camper to power its growth while safeguarding the quality of its products it is known for."

Centric PLM has been an integral part of Camper's day-to-day business since 2013. The brand is looking forward to further leveraging the solution in the future by expanding it to its suppliers overseas and continuing to support global growth.

How did Camper increase visibility and power its growth with Centric PLM?

Read the full story

Request a Demo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202067/Centric_Software.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo