ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that KCOM has deployed its packet edge technology to support the extended rollout of super-fast full fiber broadband. Using the compact ADVA FSP 150 demarcation and aggregation device, the UK-based communication and IT service provider is delivering its gigabit-speed Lightstream services to tens of thousands more business and residential customers in the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire area. The high-density MEF 3.0-certified technology enables KCOM to smoothly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s services in its access network. ADVA's packet edge solution also ensures that the new infrastructure is ready for 5G mobile services and can easily scale to 200Gbit/s.

"Our Lightstream service has already had a huge impact on businesses and in homes across this region. Now, ADVA's technology is empowering us to go further than ever before by creating the UK's first full-fiber city and delivering super-fast fiber connectivity to previously underserved areas," said Tim Shaw, managing director, wholesale and networks, KCOM. "By leveraging ADVA's packet edge device, we've been able to smoothly transition to 100Gbit/s capacity in our access network and aggregate lower-speed services. What makes the solution so valuable though are its extra benefits. As well as a small footprint and low power, ADVA's packet edge technology comes with fully automated service activation. Together with its extended temperature range, this makes it simple to deploy in any environment and on a large scale."

KCOM's new network is built on ADVA's 100Gbit/s FSP 150 solution with MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification. The technology supports 100Gbit/s demarcation and high-scale 10Gbit/s service aggregation in an incredibly compact form factor. KCOM is managing the infrastructure with ADVA's Ensemble Controller, a unique management system that enables programmatic SDN control. This further improves efficiency by reducing troublesome and time-consuming manual processes while providing KCOM's maintenance team with total visibility. With its hardware-based timing and full activation testing, the solution also helps KCOM ensure the highest levels of quality and availability. What's more, its low power consumption and ultra-compact design are key to keeping the cost of KCOM's Lightstream services low.

"We're proud to be supporting KCOM in this next phase of its journey. By harnessing our technology and the expertise of our team, KCOM is providing high-speed connectivity to more properties than ever before. It's also helping to boost the economy in this region of the UK by empowering businesses to expand and seize new revenue opportunities," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "Our FSP 150 packet edge device features several unique advantages, such as its unique ability to verify the performance of high-bitrate services with line-rate 100Gbit/s pre-activation testing. It really is the ultimate tool for operators who need to scale their networks quickly and affordably to tackle exponential growth in data demand and lay the foundations for 5G."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About KCOM

KCOM is a leading provider of communications and IT services. Its foundations date back to 1904 when Hull's local authority established its own telephone network and it is the reason Hull is the only city in the UK where BT does not operate. KCOM was owned entirely by Hull City Council until its flotation on the London Stock Exchange in 1999 and in August 2019 it was acquired for £627m by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6, an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA). The company has a long history of innovation. It installed the first all-digital telephone network in Europe and launched the first commercial broadband service in the UK. It also introduced the UK's first online TV service in 1999, pre-empting today's streaming and downloading technology by decades. Today KCOM provides broadband and phone services to more than 140,000 consumers and businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire while its national arm provides connectivity and IT services to public and private sector organisations across the UK. www.kcom.com.

