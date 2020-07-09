International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Appoints Karim Rayani as President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the "Company"); is pleased to welcome Mr. Karim Rayani as its new President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Mr. Rayani for the past 15 years has been focused on financing both domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Mr. Rayani is currently Chief Executive Officer, Director of Falcon Gold Corp.; Chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd.; Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of District 1 Exploration Corp. Prior to these postings he worked independently as a management consultant and financier to companies in the junior mining, biomedical and technology sectors raising over $ 50 Million in the last few years, for both public and private companies. Mr. Rayani brings an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe with a focus on Institutional accounts. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Montoro would like to thank Mr. Gary Musil for his hard work and dedication for 20 years of service to the Company. Mr. Musil has compiled and developed an impressive number of quality assets in the battery metal field (Ni, Cu, Co, and REE properties), including the recent acquisition in the Red Lake Gold camp. Mr. Musil will remain as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased to have someone as seasoned as Karim to lead the company. He has a proven track record and finance pedigree. We look forward to working with him to move the company forward": states Mr. Gary Musil, Chairman & Director.

Stock Option Granting:

The Company has granted Officers, directors and consultants a total of 1,800,000 incentive stock options for the purchase of up to 1,800,000 common shares of the Company, pursuant to our Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.05 per common share.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Red Lake, Ontario ( Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

