PIXIUM VISION

Pixium on 6 July reported that it has raised €7.3m through its shareholder rights offering initiative. The subscription rate was >94% and 14.68m new shares have been issued on 8 July at a subscription price of €0.50/share, resulting in €7.3m in gross proceeds. This financing round should enable Pixium to start the PRIMAvera pivotal study on Prima, which we expect will begin recruitment in H121. We estimate Pixium's cash on hand should now extend its cash runway into Q421. Our enterprise value of €105.9m is unchanged but our equity value per share (inclusive of net cash) decreases to €2.73 (from €3.95 previously) as the cash proceeds from the offering are offset by a ~54% increase in shares outstanding.

