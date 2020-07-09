Materia and Pure Ratios to Launch Award-Winning CBD Topicals into the UK Market

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Materia ("Materia" or the "Company"), a medical cannabis and CBD wellness company focused on the European market, today announced an agreement with Pure Ratios Holdings Inc. ("Pure Ratios"), an award-winning CBD topical manufacturer and subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF), to distribute and market its products across Europe.

"Pure Ratios is an innovator, with a best-in-class transdermal patch, rooted in science and natural medicine. We are excited to be their European partner, with plans to launch in the UK as our first market," said Deepak Anand, CEO of Materia. "The UK is currently Europe's largest CBD market and consumers are developing brand preference for products they like and trust. The market research we have conducted, including consumer segmentation and brand mapping, has made clear the calibre of partners required for long-term success. With highly differentiated products, proven quality and an established track record with consumers, Pure Ratios fits this profile perfectly."

Founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, California, Pure Ratios is known for combining holistic wellness concepts with CBD and other cannabinoids. Its award-winning line of CBD topical patches are sold through a network of over 1000 stores across the United States and through their expanding e-commerce and distribution platforms. Under the terms of the agreement, Materia will conduct sales and marketing for Pure Ratios' hemp-derived CBD topical salve, topical roll-on, lip balm and 96-hour transdermal reservoir patch products. Materia will work directly with wholesalers, retailers, and direct to consumers channels in the UK.

"Our approach of combining modern cannabis science with natural holistic medicine is both unique and effective and that has helped establish Pure Ratios as one of the most reputable CBD brands in the US," said Chad Conner, Co-Founder of Pure Ratios. "We selected Materia as our partner because they have the commercial acumen and regulatory expertise to help navigate the burgeoning European market opportunity for us to propel Pure Ratios into a leading global wellness brand."

According to the Centre for Medical Cannabis, UK consumers are spending over £300 million a year on CBD products and the market is forecasted to grow to almost £1 billion by 20251.Demand for topicals is expected to exceed overall growth in the CBD market with a CAGR greater than 20%1. Key topical formats are balms and gels that are being used for muscle and joint relief, as well as skincare creams. The global CBD skincare market alone is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025, thereby reaching a value of approximately £1.4 billion (USD $1.7 billion) by 20252.

About Materia

Materia's vision is to be the enabler of global cannabis access. Materia is developing a robust manufacturing and distribution ecosystem to grow the legal cannabis market across the European continent. With its expert, research driven team and state-of-the-art technology, Materia focuses on the high-margin downstream activities of processing, formulation and distribution into markets wherever there is a patient in need of cannabis medicine or CBD consumers seeking innovative new products.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and legal uncertainties; access to financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Neither Materia Ventures nor Pure Ratios assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

