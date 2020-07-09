DUBLIN, July 8 (Xinhua) - A total of 64,344 units of new vehicles were sold in Ireland in the first half of this year, down 35 percent compared with the same period last year, according to figures released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday. Of all the new vehicles sold in the first six months of this year, new private cars accounted for 49,184 units, down 36.7 percent over a year ago while new goods vehicles accounted for 9,772 units, down 31.7 percent year-on-year. ...

