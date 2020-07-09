RE5Q, the AI-powered Real Estate Data provider, has announced that Bryan Dove has joined its board as Non-Executive Director. His appointment brings significant expertise in technology leadership and data engineering which will provide the business with invaluable insights as it disrupts the real estate industry through data and technology.

Bryan is a leader in the worlds of technology and data, having spent five years at Skyscanner, most recently as its CEO and previously as the CTO. Bryan oversaw sustained growth at Skyscanner and was integral in leading the company through its acquisition for £1.46bn in 2016.

Bryan brings more than 20 years of industry experience, with an industry pedigree seen through his prior leadership roles at Amazon AWS, Skype, and Microsoft.

"Bryan brings exceptional experience to the Board of RE5Q. His deep understanding in bridging data engineering and business leadership will provide the business with invaluable insights to help the company accelerate its disruption of the real estate industry," said Christophe Reech, Group Chairman and CEO, Reech Corporations Group. "I'm really excited that he has joined the business and look forward to seeing his insights help the business drive innovation and leadership within the real estate sector."

Bryan Dove added, "RE5Q is an exciting company and I'm joining it at the perfect time to help it scale its product offerings. Its goal of disruption through data capture and pure innovation is right at the core of what I've done throughout my career. The company has a great future and I'm very pleased to join the Board of Directors and help guide its success over the coming years. I look forward to helping RE5Q disrupt the real estate sector through its innovative adoption of data and AI."

Dove joins a Board of Directors that includes Michael Spies, who joined as Non-Executive Director in April 2020, Duncan Owen who joined as Non-Executive Director in April 2020 and Michael Strong who joined as Non-Executive Chairman in December 2019.

About RE5Q

RE5Q is a premier aggregator of data in real estate. A pioneer that applies the latest in data mining, analysis and research, using processing technologies such as blockchain, AI and machine learning to the real estate sector, the business is orchestrating significant change in the valuation and analysis of this sector.

The technological solutions developed by RE5Q are designed to serve both institutional real estate investors and every day, retail users. Its integrated service platform aims to disrupt and transform the global real estate market through new and exciting technologies.

RE5Q operates in partnership with Oxford's Mathematical Institute and the Department of Land Economy at Cambridge, it is revolutionising planning, development, investment and regulation across the industry.

https://re5q.com/

About Reech Corporations Group

Reech Corporations Group is an investment company driving long-term value in real estate, technology and finance. It builds game-changing companies that engineer radical new solutions across these sectors, creating disruptive shifts in markets and industries. Its portfolio companies are all wholly focused on the intersection of real estate, technology and finance.

Headquartered in London, Reech Corporations Group employs 57 people. It has brought together the best talent to help industries realise their true potential and keeps it at the forefront of the next revolution.

https://www.reechcorp.com/

