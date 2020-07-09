Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.07.2020 | 11:58
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 9

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 08-July-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue528.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue533.39p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue520.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue525p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
© 2020 PR Newswire
