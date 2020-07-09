mic is considering a reverse acquisition to shift from a holding company to an operational company. The FY19 results showed an improvement in gross profit, lower net loss and a virtually debt-free position. In April 2020, mic raised €0.9m and, together with potential new capital of €6.5m (already authorised by the shareholders at the AGM), this offers a decent war chest for potential takeover candidates. The book value of the current two holdings was c €2m in FY19 and combined with the current net cash position of €0.9m this implies a value per share of €1.17.

