The European Commission has outlined a long-anticipated plan it says could unlock up to €340 billion for new solar and wind projects over the next decade. The 30-year strategy envisages up to €470 billion being spent on electrolyzer capacity.The EU's hydrogen and energy system integration strategies will set a new clean investment agenda for the bloc, the European Commission has announced. "With 75% of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions coming from energy, we need a paradigm shift to reach our 2030 and 2050 targets," said commissioner for energy Kadri Simson at the launch of both documents yesterday. ...

