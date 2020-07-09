The Brazilian power grid reaches approximately 99% of the country's population. To connect the remaining 1% has been challenging - often located in isolated communities of regions that are difficult to reach. With increasing global adoption of solar+storage, and significant price drops across the two technologies over the past decade, the solution is showing promise for the remote Brazilian market. Solar+storage is becoming a more competitive solution than its most popular alternative - diesel - to supply the needed power for off-grid communities. And now, even grid-connected residential properties ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...