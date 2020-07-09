EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Announces Project Finance Agreement with Brevet Capital

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce an important project finance agreement with Brevet Capital ("Brevet"), a leading global credit investment and specialty finance firm with a focus on the government sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, Brevet will become EHT's exclusive capital provider to finance all EHT Grow Units that Canadian federal and provincial governments as well as other provincial agencies and institutions look to purchase from EHT. The contemplated US$250 million lease financing facility will allow EHT to fulfill Grow Unit sale orders that are currently being negotiated and pursue new orders.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Brevet has advised and structured more than US$20 billion of financing/investment transactions. The firm's experienced management team has a successful track record of creating exclusive and often proprietary financing solutions for its partners that are sustainable through multiple economic cycles.

John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased that Brevet has agreed to become our financing partner. They are the capital provider we need to move EHT forward in the marketplace with our Enertec Skin and Solar Products."

Perry Zou, a Brevet investment professional, added: "EHT's property solutions have the potential to transform energy efficiency and we are excited to provide the company with the financing it needs to meet the market's demand and grow the business."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About Brevet Capital

Headquartered in New York, Brevet Capital is a leading global credit and specialty finance firm. Focusing on opportunities related to the government sector, Brevet originates and structures customized financing solutions that facilitate borrower growth initiatives. Since inception, Brevet has advised and structured over $20 billion of transactions. Brevet has a 20-year track record of partnering with U.S. state, federal, and international government agencies to provide unique financing solutions.

