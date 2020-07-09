SimulTV: Every Day Is Fat Tuesday On The Cajun Culture Channel

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / MARDIS GRAS IS 24/7! From the Bayou lands of Cajun Country come pirogues, jambalaya, gumbo, and lots of Louisiana laughs; compliments of the Cajun Culture Channel on SimulTV.

C3 was developed to show the extraordinary way of life in South Louisiana. From Cookin' to Fishin', Music to Festivals, IT'S ALL HERE! Enjoy in-depth interviews with renown writers such as New York Times Best-Selling author Erica Spindler on Books on the Bayou; jam out to the finest Cajun music from famous local artists such as Days of Fire on LA Music, or learn how to stir up some magnifique' Southern Louisiana cookin' on 2-N-Charge!



"Our producers have national network experience and tell the story of the lifestyle in different parts of Louisiana where the Cajuns live", states Manager/Producer, and Louisiana Cajun Jaime Johnson. He adds "I personally bring over 28 years of television production experience along with a crew of fun-loving Cajuns who can deliver the stories like no one else!"

When asked how C3 connected with SimulTV, Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV answers, "We saw the uniqueness and popularity of Cajun Culture and created a special bond with the channel and made a home on the SimulTV network. Jaime and I formed a partnership to deliver Cajun programming to the world".

Early on, C3 was limited on broadcasting through cable systems and reached a regional area. Turner wanted to expand the channel and wanted it to grow with his distribution along with other quality and popular channels.

Johnson concludes, "We are extremely proud to be a partner with SimulTV and thank Steven for his help and confidence in the Cajun Culture Channel".

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, C3, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

