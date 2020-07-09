Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
09.07.2020 | 12:22
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 9

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of SQN Secured Income Fund plc with effect from 8 July 2020.

For further information please contact:
Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary
+ 44 (0)1392 477652

9 July 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

© 2020 PR Newswire
