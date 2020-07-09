Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of SQN Secured Income Fund plc with effect from 8 July 2020.

9 July 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10