Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, July 9
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of SQN Secured Income Fund plc with effect from 8 July 2020.
9 July 2020
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
