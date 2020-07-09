Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Reports Record Revenue for June and Announces an Investor Update Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid"), a multi-state cannabis innovation company is pleased to announce unaudited revenue for June has exceeded monthly revenue within the last twelve(12) months. The Company will also be holding an investor update call on July 21, 2020.

During June 2020, Orchid Ventures generated the highest gross revenue for a single month within the last twelve(12) months. The Company reports that the PurTec operations are driving significant growth and in its first month of processing orders and shipping product, has received purchase orders exceeding $800,000 CAD. PurTec Delivery Systems has begun shipping orders of both hardware and custom packaging into the United States and Canada.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are now proving that the fundamental shifts that we have taken as a company were not only the right decisions, but are now changing the trajectory for the entire organization. We believe that PurTec hardware is essential for any company worldwide that is selling cannabis or CBD vaporizers. Our hardware is more effective, priced competitively, and proven to be the cleanest cartridges on the market and the only cartridges that are emissions tested at AFNOR standards. The piece of mind that PurTec hardware offers our customers is significant and we feel that it's a matter of time before the largest cannabis vape brands in the world are using PurTec." said Corey Mangold, Founder & CEO. "The last year has been challenging, but we have been steadfast in our efforts to turn around the company and provide value to our shareholders. With PurTec performing very well, and CELLg8 Sciences in the final stages of development with some of the largest cannabis brands in North America, we're very excited about our future as an evolved, cannabis innovation company."

The company is also announcing an investor update conference call scheduled for 11am PST on July 21, 2020. Dial-in information is listed below.

Orchid Ventures Investor Update Call

Date: July 21, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. PST

Toll Free: 844-407-9500

International: 862-298-0850

Replay Dial In: (replay expiration Tuesday, August 04, 2020)

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 35713

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA-based multi-state operator that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. Since July 2019, Orchid has diversified its efforts and has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry. Orchid has diversified its portfolio to include PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than five minutes. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to create new and innovative products and technologies, then bring them to the global cannabis marketplace and set the gold standard for delivery systems whether it's vape or formulation sciences. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

