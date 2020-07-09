Newly Appointed CEO, Sue Y. Nabi, to Lead Executive Committee

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announced today that itis strengthening its Executive Committee with the addition of three exceptional leaders, including newly appointed CEO Sue Y. Nabi, effective September 1, 2020. Under Nabi's leadership, the Executive Committee will benefit from the addition of Princess Anna of Bavaria, who is joining the company as Coty's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Kristin Blazewicz, Coty's Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Peter Harf, Coty's founder and Executive Chairman, said: "There is no better person to run our company than Sue. She knows and loves the business and is a true-blooded entrepreneur, having created the visionary Orveda line that shows us where the modern consumer is headed."

Princess Anna of Bavaria, known as Anna von Bayern, is a journalist, moderator and bestselling author. She started and anchored the first political talk show at BILD, Germany's most widely followed media brand. She is highly regarded by her peers in the press and brings a unique understanding of both the beauty industry and the communications landscape to her new role.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this next generation of leadership at Coty, guiding the team through a time of fundamental change," said von Bayern of her new position.

Kristin Blazewicz joined Coty in March 2020 after having advanced through the ranks of the legal affairs team at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. She brings a wealth of senior experience essential to Coty's business to her role. Kristin has lived and worked in her native United States, the Netherlands and China, which has provided her with a truly global perspective for her work at Coty.

Strategic Leadership Team

Peter Harf is Executive Chairman of Coty.

Effective September 1, 2020, the Executive Committee will comprise five members:

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer

Anna von Bayern, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Kristin Blazewicz, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Pierre-André Terisse, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Gordon von Bretten, Chief Transformation Officer

Coty announced its partnership with KKR in June 2020 and continues to drive the transformation. Important next priorities for the newly expanded Executive Committee will be to oversee the realignment of Coty's strategy, as well as the creation of a new company culture.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

Biographies

Anna von Bayern

Anna von Bayern is a journalist, moderator and bestselling author. Her style is conservative-cosmopolitan. She is a master of both the tabloids and the political feuilletons and has written two bestselling political biographies.

Her political talk show "Die Richtigen Fragen" on BILD, Germany's largest media brand, played a major role in making BILD 2018 the most cited medium in Germany. She began her career at Publicis Consultants in Paris and then attended Journalism School (Axel Springer Academie) in Berlin. She was a political correspondent for BILD am Sonntag and a member of the Federal Press Conference.

Von Bayern earned her Bachelor's degree in History and Politics, Phi Beta Kappa, from Stanford University, a Master of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia, and a Master's degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Ludwig-Maximilians-University. She was a Young Leader of Atlantik-Brücke and of the American Council on Germany. In Munich, she runs the Lichtblick Children and Youth Foundation for children with special needs.

Von Bayern is married and has four children.

Kristin Blazewicz

Kristin Blazewicz is Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Coty and a member of the Executive Committee. She brings a wealth of senior global experience essential to Coty's business, having lived and worked around the world, including in her native United States, China and the Netherlands.

Kristin joined Coty in March 2020 from Keurig Dr Pepper, where she was responsible for a number of areas including corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. In her role with Coty, Kristin oversees the company's legal affairs worldwide, with a strong focus on supporting the company's transformation from a legal perspective.

Early experiences in international law shaped her perspective and career, including serving as an intern at the UN during the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia. From there, she focused on corporate law, helping global organizations navigate their corporate needs.

Kristin holds both a JD and LLM in International Law and Legal Studies from Duke University School of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Vermont and studied international business at Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien in Vienna.

When she's not at work, Kristin enjoys the outdoors with her husband and three children.

