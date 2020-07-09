Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
WKN: A2PASN ISIN: SE0011527845 
München
09.07.20
08:04 Uhr
8,660 Euro
+0,200
+2,36 %
09.07.2020
Invitation to Presentation of Q-linea's Interim Report Q2-2020 on July 16, 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's interim report for the period January - June 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on July 16, 2020, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m CET.

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, and Anders Lundin, CFO, to present Q-linea and comment on the Q2 interim report followed by a Q&A-session.


To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

Sweden: + 46 8 519 993 83
UK: + 44 333 300 9269
US: + 1 844 625 1570

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/q-linea-q2-2020


For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB
Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com
+46 (0)70-600 15 20


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CET on July 9, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-q-linea-s-interim-report-q2-2020-on-july-16--2020,c3151570

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17731/3151570/1277106.pdf

Press release (PDF)

