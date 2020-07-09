Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 08-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 265.17p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.90p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16