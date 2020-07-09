Royal Philips: Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

July 9, 2020

Philips integrates the BioIntelliSense FDA-cleared BioSticker sensor as part of its remote patient monitoring solutions for patients outside the hospital

Multi-parameter sensors aid monitoring across multiple chronic conditions with medical-grade vital signs for physicians to remotely track core symptoms, including COVID-19

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to integrate its BioSticker medical device into Philips' remote patient monitoring (RPM) offering to help monitor at-risk patients from the hospital into the home. With the addition of multi-parameter sensors, Philips' solutions can enhance how clinicians monitor patient populations living with chronic conditions - including diabetes, cancer, congestive heart failure and more - in their homes with passive monitoring of key vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events via a discreet wearable patch for monitoring up to 30 days.

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth-enabled clinical programs offer care teams a sustainable and scalable way to manage patient populations with chronic or complex conditions at home, and plays a key role in supporting care for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization. By regularly transmitting patient data that can provide critical insights into a patient's condition, the collaboration will empower care teams in the U.S. with a more holistic patient view and the ability to intervene earlier before adverse events occur. With single-use sensors and patient-owned technology supporting remote monitoring, care teams can also help reduce the need for clinicians and patients to interact in person.

"With more patients interacting with their doctors from home and more hospitals developing strategies to virtually engage with their patients, remote patient monitoring is now, more than ever, an essential tool," said Roy Jakobs , Chief Business Leader Connected Care, member of the Executive Committee at Royal Philips. "Building on Philips' global leadership in patient monitoring, which includes an extensive suite of advanced monitoring solutions, platforms and sensors, this is the latest example of our capability to allow more seamless, cloud-based data collection across multiple settings from the home to the hospital and back into the home. Patient data, coupled with our clinically differentiated and leading AI-powered technology, quantifies the data into relevant actionable insights to help detect deterioration trends and support care interventions - all while outside the walls of the hospital."

Wireless, secure data transfer of key vital signs

The BioSticker is a single-use, FDA-cleared 510k class II wearable medical device to enable at-home continuous passive monitoring with minute level data across a broad set of vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events (skin temperature, resting heart rate, resting respiratory rate, body position, activity levels, cough frequency) on a single device for thirty-days. Symptoms, including those directly associated with COVID-19 such as temperature and respiratory rate, can be remotely monitored in confirmed cases of Coronavirus and also for those patients not sick enough to be hospitalized, or those suspected of having COVID-19. In addition to COVID-19, the BioSticker device will help transform the way clinicians monitor and manage patients living with chronic conditions from the home.

"Multi-parameter sensors are the natural next phase for remote monitoring, especially at a time when more patients are engaging with their physicians from home," said James Mault, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioIntelliSense. "Clinicians need medical grade monitoring and algorithmic clinical insights for COVID-19 exposure, symptoms and management. Accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, the practice of medicine has been irreversibly enlightened as to the safety and efficacy of virtual care. Philips is a demonstrated leader in remote patient monitoring, and we look forward to BioIntelliSense's technology playing an integral role in simplifying and enhancing outcomes for patients and their doctors."

Healthcare Highways first to leverage BioSticker as a part of Philips' RPM solutions

Healthcare Highways, a leading provider of health plans, high performance provider networks, pharmacy benefit management, population health management, and benefit plan administration, is the first to leverage the BioSticker sensor as a part of Philips' RPM program in the U.S. Out of the seven programs that will be deployed with Healthcare Highways, one will focus specifically on monitoring patients with COVID-19. The remaining six will focus on conditions across the acuity spectrum, including patients with congestive heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, total joint replacement, cancer and asthma. The program will help Healthcare Highways improve insights to patient health status across its provider network.

"Healthcare Highways was built on the idea of delivering measurable value and access to quality care to our members. We work in partnership with our providers to innovate on the care model, and look at Remote Patient Monitoring as the next frontier of how providers will connect with patients," said Creagh Milford, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare Highways and Chief Executive Officer of HighCare Health. "COVID-19 has underscored the need for proactive care management. Resources are strained and by integrating an RPM program with biosensor technology, we'll be able to drive further value for our unique member base, providers and employers to establish a new way of care delivery."

Philips' remote patient monitoring offerings are part of the company's broader Population Health Management portfolio , which provides a comprehensive and proactive healthcare delivery strategy to connect clinicians, providers and patients for ongoing care. By combining technology and data-driven population management with clinical expertise and a proven programmatic approach, Philips supports the delivery of telehealth services for programs in and out of the hospital to provide connected, patient-centered care across the health continuum.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +1 978 221 8919

Email: Kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips .

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring.

Attachments