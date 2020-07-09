Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.07.2020 | 14:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gray Rock Resources Ltd.: Gray Rock Announces Warrants Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) ("Gray Rock" or the "Company") announces that it has applied for an amendment to its terms of the warrants issued pursuant to private placements announced on July 19, 2016 and August 1, 2017.

The first amendment of the July 19, 2016 private placement extended the expiry date of the Warrant from August 15, 2018 to August 15, 2020. The current amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from August 15, 2020 to August 15, 2021. All other terms remain the same.

The first amendment of the August 1, 2017 private placement extended the expiry date of the Warrant from September 15, 2018 to September 15, 2020. The current amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from September 15, 2020 to September 15, 2022. All other terms remain the same.

These amendments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

For further information please contact Gray Rock Resources Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701, or log onto our website at www.grayrockresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"

David Wolfin
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gray Rock Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596831/Gray-Rock-Announces-Warrants-Extension

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.