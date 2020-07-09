Lundin Mining to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results July 29, 2020

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be published on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Conference call details are provided below. Due to an increase in volumes please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788-4922

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223-4471

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): 02 079 4343

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=04BBBF99-EFF1-4E5D-A4A7-654B908591D2

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call until August 13, 2020.

Call-in numbers for the replay are (North America): +1 800 585 8367 or (internationally) +1 416 621 4642

The passcode for the replay is: 7370529

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50