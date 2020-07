Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Pascal Biosciences Appoints Dr. Michael Shepard to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:BIMUF) ("Pascal" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. H. Michael Shepard to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Shepard was a 2019 recipient of the Lasker Award for medical research and public service, conferred for his role in the discovery and development of the drug Herceptin (trastuzumab). The Lasker Awards are regarded as America's top biomedical research prize, and approximately 90 past recipients have proceeded to win a Nobel Prize. Herceptin treats breast cancer patients with HER2-positive tumours, marking an especially aggressive form of the disease. Over 2 million patients have benefited from this discovery.

"Mike is a great addition to our board. He is a world expert in cancer and immunology and also has forty years of experience in the biotech industry", said Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal. "We are very pleased to welcome Mike, as his expertise will guide our discovery and development efforts. His direction will create significant value for our shareholders".

Dr. Shepard started his career in biotechnology at Genentech where he discovered Herceptin. He subsequently initiated several successful biotech companies and then served as vice-president and chief scientific officer of Halozyme Therapeutics. In 2007, he was awarded the prestigious Warren Alpert Prize from Harvard Medical School and the Warren Alpert Foundation. Dr. Shepard is an author on over 90 peer reviewed publications and has been an inventor of more than 50 patents. Dr. Shepard received his BS degree from the University of California, Davis and his PhD from the University of Indiana.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company targeting innovative therapies for serious diseases, including COVID-19. Pascal is also developing treatments for cancer with targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Pascal's leading portfolio also comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Patrick W. Gray, CEO

Investors:

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

info@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-769-9219

