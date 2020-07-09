ClickStream Corporation: Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Joins the Clickstream Team to Host a Culinary Inspired Trivia Program on the Soon To Be Released WinQuik Gaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that celebrity chef Jordan Andino has joined the company to host a weekly "Culinary" inspired trivia show on the soon to be launched WinQuik mobile and digital technology gaming platform.

Andino, a graduate of Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration quickly rose to national prominence as a young chef after stints at The French Laundry and Spago. He soon opened his Flip Sigi restaurants in New York and was named to 'Zagat's 30 Hottest Chefs Under 30' list and featured in People Magazine. Andino's television career has included his own shows on Cooking Channel, 'Late Nite Eats' and 'Food Boats' along with appearances and recurring roles on 'Chopped,' 'Rachael Ray,' 'Beat Bobby Flay', 'Worst Cooks in America,' 'Food Network Kitchen App,' 'Dr. Oz' and the 'The Today Show' amongst others.

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming at Clickstream's WinQuik gaming platform states, "Jordan's personality is infectious, and his culinary skills transcend the kitchen. We look forward to producing a program that not only showcases Jordan's talents, but also taps into our audience's passion for learning more about cooking and exploring global cuisines."

Clickstream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in pre-production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matters ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space and culinary. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

