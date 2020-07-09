AM Best has introduced a new feature to its Solvency Financial Condition Report (SFCR) filings database and analysis system, Best's Financial Suite Solvency II.

Best's Financial Suite Solvency II users are now able to compare the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) by risk category for all companies filing under full, partial or standard models. By mapping hundreds of individual SCR risk components reported under the full or partial models to the standard model risks, users can now evaluate and compare insurers' SCR by market risk, counterparty default risk, life underwriting risk, health underwriting risk, non-life underwriting risk, intangible asset risk, loss-absorbing capacity of technical provisions and loss-absorbing capacity of deferred taxes.

Best's Financial Suite Solvency II database contains SFCR and Quantitative Reporting Template (QRT) filings for over 2,900 European Union insurers and reinsurers. It supports clients across multiple disciplines within insurers, reinsurers, brokers, asset managers, banks and consultants, where the data is used to analyse SCR and Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) ratios, balance sheets, investment allocation and underwriting portfolios.

