Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size to Reach USD 126.48 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) provides subscription-based data analytics software and procedures through the cloud. AaaS uses data mining, predictive analytics, and AI to effectively reveal trends and insights from existing data sets. These solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.

The global analytics as a service market size was valued at USD 9.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 126.48 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.1% from 2019 to 2026.

AaaS solutions allow data experts to understand diverse trends, such as identifying opportunities for financial growth, financial benchmarking against industry standards, and identifying financial implications. These factors are expected to further boost the Analytics as a Service market size.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the analytics as a service market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as suppliers' bargaining power, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and buyers' bargaining power on the global market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ANALYTICS AS A SERVICE MARKET SIZE

The growth of the analytics-as-a-service market is fuelled by factors such as the rise in adoption of social media applications and continuous increase in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through the cloud. Moreover, lower ownership costs associated with analytics services are also one of the major factors driving the growth of the Analytics as a Service Market.

AaaS solutions and services help businesses store, manage, and predict data for effective business decisions. Furthermore, AaaS can increase operational efficiencies and cut costs. Companies adopt AaaS software and services as it helps them analyze marketing activities, which, in effect, allows them to maximize RoI. These advantages are expected to increase the AaaS market size.

The use of machine-generated data across numerous vertical industries is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of analytics as a service market in the years ahead.

ANALYTICS AS A SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the marketing analytics segment is expected to rise to the highest CAGR.

The BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest AaaS market share. This segment's growth is largely due to the growing utilization of Analytics-as-a-Service capabilities to better understand their customers and their need to upgrade their services.

North America is expected to hold the largest AaaS market share in terms of revenue. This dominance of North America is due to a surge in demand for analytics platforms and the presence of major market players in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The primary driving force for the Asia Pacific market is the increase in data volume across various platforms such as mobile devices, social media, and the Internet of Things ( IoT).

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Analytics Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Government & Public Sector

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

GoodData Corporation

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Others.

