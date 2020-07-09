Technavio has been monitoring the inspection robots market and it is poised to grow by 3.72 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for significant initial investment might hamper market growth.

Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Inspection Robots Market is segmented as below:

End-user Oil And Gas Petrochemicals Food And Beverages Others

Type ROVs Autonomous Robots

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inspection robots market report covers the following areas:

Inspection Robots Market size

Inspection Robots Market trends

Inspection Robots Market industry analysis

This study identifies the integration of IoT and AI to optimize inspection operations as one of the prime reasons driving the inspection robots market growth during the next few years.

Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the inspection robots market, including some of the vendors such as Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the inspection robots market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist inspection robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the inspection robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the inspection robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inspection robots market vendors

