Latest Release from the CDP Propels Cross-Channel Customer Lifecycle Marketing to the Next Frontier

BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced enhancements to its best-in-class lifecycle orchestration capabilities, which enable marketers to move beyond channel-specific campaign workflows and instead, orchestrate cross-channel lifecycle marketing programs that are responsive to each customer's unique journey based on the real-time, unified customer profile data at the platform's core.

Customers are fully in control of when and where they interact with any given brand. It falls on marketers to deliver relevant and valuable experiences in every customer lifecycle stage, while also being responsive to changes in their interests, behaviors, and privacy preferences along the way. But traditional marketing technologies have fallen short in their ability to deliver or suppress messaging based on a full understanding of the customer at every point in their journey. To effectively orchestrate individualized experiences throughout the customer lifecycle, marketers and their activation technologies, such as campaign management platforms, ESPs, and personalization engines, need access to a single customer view in the form of a unified customer profile that offers the confidence and utility to act in real-time based on data from across the journey.

With unified customer profiles as the foundation, BlueConic's lifecycle orchestration capabilities provide access to the real-time data marketers need to improve the outcomes of their cross-channel, customer lifecycle programs. The fully configurable capability frees marketers from the limitations of rigid, rules-based campaign workflows in their activation technologies by enabling them to organize, coordinate, and visualize all of the cross-channel marketing touchpoints used to influence and advance individuals from one lifecycle stage to the next.

Using the platform's marketer-friendly interface, users can:

Define any number of customer lifecycles , each consisting of sequential, mutually exclusive stages that share a common marketing goal, whether it's influencing target individuals to become a customer, make a second purchase, or upgrade a plan, as examples

, each consisting of sequential, mutually exclusive stages that share a common marketing goal, whether it's influencing target individuals to become a customer, make a second purchase, or upgrade a plan, as examples Understand an individual's attributes and behaviors at any given time to determine their eligibility to enter a particular lifecycle or lifecycle stage

at any given time to determine their eligibility to enter a particular lifecycle or lifecycle stage Align cross-channel touchpoints in each stage behind the common objective of advancing customers or prospects to the next stage in the lifecycle

behind the common objective of advancing customers or prospects to the next stage in the lifecycle Leverage connections with existing marketing activation technologies to direct them to trigger or suppress messaging to individuals within each stage of the lifecycle

with existing marketing activation technologies to direct them to trigger or suppress messaging to individuals within each stage of the lifecycle Pass stage data to any analytics platform to further analyze performance and audiences

"BlueConic's enhanced customer lifecycle orchestration capabilities fulfill the promise of unified, actionable first-party data by filling the gaps of legacy marketing activation technologies. Unlike campaign management tools that were built for static, outbound campaigns based on a limited understanding of the individual, our platform provides a comprehensive, accurate, cross-channel understanding of the individual and their journey," said Bart Heilbron, founder and chief executive officer at BlueConic. "Our customers can also act on the data to improve their marketing programs because our platform provides the intelligence they are missing in their other technologies to target or suppress messaging at an individual level in a more impactful way."

For more information, please visit https://www.blueconic.com/customer-data-platform/customer-lifecycle-orchestration/.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the world's leading customer data platform, liberates marketers' first-party data from all the disparate systems in which it exists, and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required from marketing. More than 300 consumer and B2B brands, including Hearst Newspapers, Moen, T-Mobile, ING, America's Test Kitchen, and Franklin Sports, leverage BlueConic to unify their first-party customer data into persistent, person-level profiles, and then activate it across their marketing ecosystem. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

