Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2020) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) announced that Eric Sprott, through his 100% owned Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd, has acquired 3 million shares at $0.05 per share, through a secondary market transaction. This adds to his previous position of 4 million shares and 2 million warrants

Eric Sprott now beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, a total of 7 million shares and 2 million warrants, representing approximately 15.47% of Stratabound's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis, or approximately 19.05% on a partially diluted basis.

The market treated this news very positively, with the shares trading at $0.195, up more than 100%.

R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the continued support of Mr. Sprott through his control position with Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. as a significant investor in Stratabound. We see 2020 as a watershed year for us as we continue to build on our past successes developing our Yukon and New Brunswick gold and base metals projects as well as new acquisitions being contemplated going forward. The Company will be sharing more details on its plans for 2020 in an upcoming press release."

Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd., 100% privately owned by Eric Sprott, is the parent company of Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, a growing mid-tier North American gold producer with its primary operating asset, the Jerritt Canyon Mine, located 50 miles north of Elko, Nevada. Mr. Gary Nassif, Senior Vice President of Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, is also a Director on the Board of Stratabound.

Stratabound Minerals, a Canadian exploration and development company, is focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, in the Yukon Territory, 25 kilometers north of Golden Predator's high-grade 3 Aces Project, and its new McIntyre Brook Iron Oxide-Copper-Gold Project in New Brunswick. The company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.com contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, at 416-915-4157 or email info@stratabound.com.

