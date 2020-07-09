Disruptions induced by the pandemic outbreak have radically transformed the educational sector, shedding light on multiple grey areas in process redesign, compliance, online teaching methodologies

In this article, experts at Quantzig analyze the correlation between the growing popularity of mixed modes of teaching and the exponential increase in the need to evaluate and track student performance in real-time

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that offers in-depth insights on the role of learning analytics in student performance tracking.

"Our learning analytics solutions cover the unique needs of different educational institutions and university stakeholders while supporting innovative teaching methodologies that help transition from offline models to e-learning models," says a data evangelist at Quantzig

Key highlights-

• Tracking student performance using learning analytics helps achieve the end goal

• Learning analytics can help drive improvements in e-Learning

• Impact of online learning models on pedagogical approaches

A key indicator of the success of learning objectives and student performance tracking is directly based on pedagogy. Hence, in the e-learning sector, pedagogical approaches are built based on a detailed analysis of data patterns, students' performance, and learning curriculums that capture the interactions between teachers and students on global e-learning platforms. Though several techniques exist to analyze the captured data sets, the most important and widely used techniques are based on the applications of learning analytics and educational data mining. Notably, both these techniques are closely related to the process of data exploration and analysis.Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/38H4THh

Learning Analytics: Quantzig's Core Capabilities

Data dashboarding and reporting Digital content delivery optimization Assessment framework creation Front-end development Landing page creation Student performance tracking

With in-depth capabilities in developing advanced e-Learning models and customized digital transformation solutions, Quantzig is at the cutting-edge of enabling digitalization for organizations to drive knowledge transfer improve the experience for the end-users.

