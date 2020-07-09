The Massage People London Mobile App is Officially Released

The New App Will Make it Easier Than Ever for People to Book a Massage at Home, Once Lockdown Ends in London

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / The founders of The Massage People, an on-demand massage service, are pleased to announce the launch of The Massage People London mobile app. Thanks to the brand new and user-friendly app, it will be easier than ever for people to book a massage, once the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic ends throughout London.

Android smartphone users can download the new app at the Play Store, and iOS users can download the app at the App Store.

As a company spokesperson for The Massage People noted, the new app has a number of highly useful features; this includes the ability for people to send booking requests directly to their favourite therapist at the mobile massage London service.

"Customers can also now save their card payment info on the app, whereas previously the websites Stripe system supported only Google Pay," the spokesperson noted, adding that people may also use the app to select whether or not they require their therapists to wear a facemask during the massage.

"The app also has a therapist version as well as a customer version, allowing our therapists to manage their schedule and availability with even greater ease than before."

For people who prefer to book their massages on The Massage People website, that feature will still be available for them to use. However, as the spokesperson noted, those who give the new app a try will be pleased by its slick new design, improved layout and more user-friendly experience than the website booking system.

The fact that The Massage People has invested in launching a brand new and easy-to-navigate app will not surprise their many satisfied clients. Since The Massage People first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service and commitment to their clients.

The entire team at The Massage People are looking forward to the COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted throughout London, and to continue working with their customers, many of whom have become devoted regulars.

About The Massage People:

The Massage People provide on demand mobile massage services in their customers' homes, hotels and offices throughout London and Greater London. The mobile massage service offers appointments at just over 60 minutes notice and is very popular with Londoners. For more information, please visit www.massagepeoplelondon.co.uk.

Contact:

Monika

info@massagepeoplelondon.co.uk

+447444112823

SOURCE: The Massage People

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596894/The-Massage-People-London-Mobile-App-is-Officially-Released