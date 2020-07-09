Technavio has been monitoring the e-learning market in GCC countries and it is poised to grow by USD 492.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley Sons Inc., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High demand for skill-based training has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high development cost associated with e-learning courses might hamper market growth.
E-learning market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Segmentation
E-learning market in GCC countries is segmented as below:
- End user
- Corporate
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Geography
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Rest of GCC
E-learning market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-learning market in GCC Countries report covers the following areas:
- E-learning market in GCC Countries size
- E-learning market in GCC Countries trends
- E-learning market in GCC Countries industry analysis
This study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next few years.
E-learning market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the e-learning market in GCC countries, including some of the vendors such as Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley Sons Inc., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-learning market in GCC countries are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-learning market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market size in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors in GCC countries
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UAE Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oman Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kuwait Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of GCC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Administrate Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- Docebo Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.
- Open Text Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- XpertLearning
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
