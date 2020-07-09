On February 25, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Zaplox AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. Today, July 9, 2020, Zaplox AB published a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue, raising the company approximately SEK 19.9 million before costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Zaplox AB (ZAPLOX, ISIN code SE0009722465, order book ID 139106) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.